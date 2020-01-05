The man who died after being winched from the sea off Hook Head following a fishing tragedy has been named locally as Joe Sinnott, from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford.

The man who died after being winched from the sea off Hook Head following a fishing tragedy has been named locally as Joe Sinnott, from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford.

Father-of-four who died in trawler tragedy named locally as search for second fisherman to resume tomorrow

Mr Sinnott (65), a well-respected fisherman and a father-of-four, was picked up by rescue crews after an automatic distress signal was sent from the stricken Alize fishing boat, which was positioned off Hook Head at around 10:30pm last night.

He was transferred to University Hospital in Waterford but later died.

A sea and coastal search was carried out today for a second man, aged in his 40s, who was also on the Alize. Some equipment from the trawler has also been collected from the sea.

Fishing vessels are taking part in the search for the missing fisherman off Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford Pic Steve Humphreys

The search has been stood down for the evening but is expected to resume in the morning.

The Irish navy was brought in to assist the large-scale operation involving the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, Gardaí as well as local fishing vessels.

The LE Ciara is coordinating the search offshore, and several local vessels from Wexford ports are volunteering their services.

Emergency services were alerted to a boat in distress before midnight after receiving a signal from the trawler’s Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

The Waterford-based Rescue 117 Irish Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to the scene along with two RNLI lifeboats from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay.

Searches were carried out around six miles south-east off Hook Head and Joe Sinnott, a father of four and grandfather of nine, was recovered by rescue crews.

Fishing vessels taking part in the search for the missing fisherman off Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford Pic Steve Humphreys

The Rescue 117 crew continued to carry out searches overnight but the second fisherman has not yet been located.

The trawler, a scallop fishing vessel, was said to be in good condition and working in good sea conditions, when it sank.

Mr Sinnott was from the Seaview area of Kilmore Quay.

Today neighbours, friends and the wider community gathered at the house he shared with his wife Mary to comfort her and the Sinnott family on their loss.

Search track mapped by the Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter

Three RNLI crews were at the scene along with Dublin based helicopter Rescue 116 while local fishermen were also assisting the search.

The searches were earlier focused on an area between Hook Head and the Saltee Islands, with conditions said to be moderate to poor.

Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, who is a TD for Wexford, told Independent.ie: “This is a hugely tragic incident that has shocked the local community, which is well known for fishing activities.

“I know that LÉ Ciara, a Naval Service Vessel, is at the scene and that all efforts are being made by emergency services.

“My thoughts at this time are with the families impacted,” Mr Kehoe added.

A Garda spokeswoman said that emergency services were alerted to reports that a trawler had gone missing off the coast of Hook Head area with two men on board.

“Searches were carried out by the RNLI and R117 Helicopter. One male in his 60s was recovered from the water and taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since passed away.

“Searches continue for the second man,” the spokeswoman added.

Online Editors