Father and son airlifted to hospital with serious burn injuries following incident at house
A man in his 80s and his son, aged in his 40s, have been airlifted to Cork University Hospital following an incident at a house in Clare this evening.
According to gardai, the incident happened at a house in Meelick in Clare, close to the border with Limerick.
Both men are understood to have suffered burns in the incident and it is believed the younger man sustained burn injuries whilst trying to assist his father after he came into contact with a fire in the home.
Four units of the Limerick City and County Fire Service attended the scene, along with Gardai and paramedics from Limerick city.
Investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.
Both men, who are understood to be related, were taken to Cork University Hospital by the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance, a joint venture between Air Corps and HSE and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115.
