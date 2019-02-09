Father (30s) drowns on holiday trip with friends to Barcelona

Tributes have been paid to an Irish man who died while on holiday in Spain.

Stephen Moylan, who was in his 30s and from Dublin, reportedly drowned while on a trip to Barcelona with his friends, though the circumstances of his death have not been confirmed.

It is understood he died on Thursday night.

Two football matches in the capital were postponed last night out of respect for Mr Moylan, who was involved with Beggsboro AFC and Dingle United in Cabra. He played for Beggsboro in the Leinster Senior League.

"Sad to report this morning the shock news of the sudden death of our player Stephen Moylan. A gentleman, Stephen has played for the club the last number of seasons," the club posted online.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his partner Emma, his children and family and many friends at this sad time. Rest In Peace Stephen."

It is understood his partner gave birth to another child recently.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night, club secretary Christy Coleman said they were all shaken by the news.

He said players and management "are devastated" and described Mr Moylan as "a character".

"He'll be sadly missed, his smile, his character around the place. He'd always be laughing and joking and had a great sense of humour.

"My sympathy goes out to his partner, his kids and family and friends," he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance.

Irish Independent