Fashion firm must pay woman €94,708 after CEO downloaded intimate photos from colleague’s smartphone

Now the firm has been ordered to pay the woman a total of €94,708 for sexual harassment, unfair dismissal and other workplace legislation breaches.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudication Officer Kevin Baneham stated “leaving aside the obvious criminal law dimension, the chief executive’s actions are odious and egregious”.

He has ordered that the fashion company must pay compensation of €65,000 for the persistent sexual harassment by the CEO of the Brazilian-born employee.

Mr Baneham also ordered the company to pay the sales executive an additional €25,000 for her unfair dismissal in October of last year.

The CEO downloaded 20 photos from the woman’s smartphone without her consent or knowledge when the two were at a work meeting at a hotel in 2017.

The woman’s phone required charging, and the CEO offered his laptop - but while she went to the bathroom, he downloaded photographs from the phone and sent them to himself. The woman told the WRC that they included her “personal intimate photographs”.

She only became aware of this in March 2018, when the CEO emailed her to say that he had told his ex.

Mr Baneham found that “the hacking and dissemination of the photographs in these circumstances violated the complainant’s dignity at work in the most egregious way”.

He also ordered the fashion company “to immediately destroy all photographs or images that depict the complainant or belong to her”.

The woman said that the CEO bought her gifts including a new iPhone X and a necklace from Tiffany’s. She emailed her boss to state that the gifts were over-generous and upset her.

Sunset over Octavio Frias Oliveira Bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Stock image.

She also said that she travelled with the CEO to Sao Paulo in November 2017 to meet representatives of a company regarding a merchandising opportunity on the fringes of a Coldplay concert.

However, when they arrived in Brazil the CEO told her there was no work meeting.

She said that she was subjected to harassment from the CEO almost from the start of her time with the company.

In an email presented to the WRC, the CEO refers to falling in love with her and that she had “the keys” to him.

But she replied: “I don’t have the same feelings, I already told you, what can I do?

“You’re my boss. I like working with you, I admire you and all the work you put in, but I don’t have these kind of feelings.”

She stated that she and the CEO attended marketing conferences in New York, San Francisco, Costa Rica and Monaco.

However, when they travelled the woman was not given the details of their flights or itinerary and he would only tell her on the day of their flight that they were leaving.

WRC adjudicating officer Kevin Baneham

Mr Baneham said she “worked in an environment where she received unwanted attention and communication from the CEO”.

He said the CEO “also uses sexual innuendo to solicit the complainant, especially late at night. This includes references to kissing and holding the complainant as well as waking up with her".

“This occurs amongst many over-the-top, emotive messages about growing the business and their relationship.

“The complainant was crystal clear in all her replies. Her response can be paraphrased as ‘I am not interested / let’s get on with work’,” he said.

