Commuters in Dublin can expect traffic chaos this morning with another farming sector protest in the city centre.

Farming protest: Traffic chaos looms for Dublin with 400 tractors to converge on capital

Gardai have warned that a number of roads will be closed in the capital from 10am on Wednesday.

Some 400 tractors are anticipated to take part in the protest over low beef prices.

The areas impacted will include:

FAIRNESS: Farmers protest in the centre of Dublin

Kildare St

Molesworth St

St Stephens Green South

Merrion Square West/South/East

Merrion Square Upper

Additionally east bound traffic on Kevin St will be diverted up New Bride St, gardai have confirmed.

"A large scale protest by members of the farming sector is expected to take place in Dublin City on Wednesday 15th January 2020, with around 400 tractors expected to converge on the city centre from all around Ireland from early afternoon," a garda spokesman said.

"Traffic delays are expected on the main arterial routes into Dublin City Centre (N2,N3,N4,N7 N81) from 12 noon when tractors start arriving.

"Bus corridors will not be impacted and Gardaí are advising commuters to avail of public transport where possible.

"Gardaí are continuing to liaise closely with those organising the protest and traffic updates will be provided on the @gardatraffic Twitter account."

Last week the farming group organising the protest said:

"We are asking all farmers and rural people to join us in Dublin on the 15/16 to stand up for both rural Ireland and the agricultural industry as the very fabric of rural Ireland is at stake."

Online Editors