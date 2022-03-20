| 8.8°C Dublin

Farmers win as new state agency promises to probe unfair farm food prices

McConalogue says he wants the office to have ‘real teeth’

The new office will also act as an enforcement authority for enforcing EU rules on unfair trading practices between businesses involved in the food supply chain.

Hugh O'Connell

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will this week unveil details of a new state agency to crack down on unfair trading practices in the agri-food industry. The new agency could be partly funded by a levy on major food producers and processors.

Mr McConalogue will bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday to set up a new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the agri-food supply chain — an agency that will be similar to the long-proposed Food Ombudsman.

