Farmers win as new state agency promises to probe unfair farm food prices

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will this week unveil details of a new state agency to crack down on unfair trading practices in the agri-food industry. The new agency could be partly funded by a levy on major food producers and processors.

Mr McConalogue will bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday to set up a new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the agri-food supply chain — an agency that will be similar to the long-proposed Food Ombudsman.

The new office will aim to bring greater transparency to the sector by carrying out market analysis on publicly available data and producing reports.

Farmers have for several years been highly critical of food processors, claiming they have been setting unfair prices, particularly in the beef sector. In 2019 there were nationwide protests outside meat and food-processing factories.

More recently, the Irish Farmers’ Association mounted protests outside branches of Dunnes Stores over its members’ demands for increases in what they are paid for their produce.

The new office will also act as an enforcement authority for enforcing EU rules on unfair trading practices between businesses involved in the food supply chain. Those making complaints about unfair trading practices will have to pay a fee.

Mr McConalogue hopes that the increased availability of market information will strengthen the position of those suppliers in the sector and create a level playing field for smaller producers.

The office is being given a €4m budget for its establishment once the legislation underpinning it — the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 — is passed. But the draft law also contains provision authorising the minister to set a fee for making complaints about alleged unfair trading practices.

A levy will also be imposed on what the Department of Agriculture has described as the “more economically powerful actors in the agricultural and food supply chain” should it become necessary to offset some of the cost of administering the new office and enforcing the rules around unfair trading practices.

The regulations in the draft law stipulate the levy can be based on overall turnover, with a level below which there would be no charge.

The IFA has previously said that any such office should have full powers of investigation and the ability to impose sanctions.

Mr McConalogue has previously said he wants the office to be one “with real teeth” and one that “shines a light of transparency on parts of the supply chain to improve the bargaining hand of farmers”.

Mr McConalogue and his officials had originally envisaged naming the new agency the ‘National Food Ombudsman’, but after a consultation process it was decided that the term ‘Ombudsman’ was not suitable or appropriate for an authority exercising the regulatory functions envisaged.

The establishment of the agency will meet an EU requirement to strengthen agricultural and food market transparency by improving the collection of statistical data used for analysis of price formation in the agri-food supply chain.

The Government expects the legislation underpinning the new office to pass through the Dáil and Seanad before summer. The office will have a board and chief executive, and will operate independently — but under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture, in a manner similar to bodies such as Bord Bia.