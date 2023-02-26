| 5.4°C Dublin

Farmer ‘takes seized houses back off AIB’ in row over debt agreement

Justin Burke says homes taken by the bank in 2014 were allowed go to ruin and could have been rented during the housing crisis to reduce his debts

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

A Galway farmer and horse breeder who is the subject of a €5.8m judgment from AIB has re-occupied five houses that were seized from him by a bank receiver nine years ago and has rented them out to new tenants.

Justin Burke, who runs Galway Bay Stud, said he was compelled to act out of frustration at seeing the properties “go to rack and ruin” during a housing crisis and over his concern that lost rental income exacerbated his debt position.

