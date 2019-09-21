Farmer Brendan Kilduff remembered as 'a generous soul' at funeral mass in Mayo

A FARMER who was fatally shot was described as a “a man of the land, a man of family, a man of the parish, a generous soul” at his funeral today.

Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest in Knock, Co. Mayo, told mourners at the Requiem Mass for Brendan Kilduff (67) this afternoon that the community is “troubled, perhaps angry and distraught” following his death on Tuesday night.

Fr Gibbons also offered prayers also for the other man involved in the tragic incident, which happened at Coogue, Ballyhaunis.

Fr Gibbons said Brendan was a decent, obliging, individual who loved helping others.

Brendan Kilduff

Fondly describing him as a person who “could be out at all hours of the day or night”, Fr Gibbons continued, to chuckles from the crowded Church of St. John the Baptist: “It’s no secret that ‘Brendan time’ was not exactly Greenwich mean time and his watch was adapted to a time zone that was completely different”.

Adrian Gildea, a nephew of the deceased, made a special mention of Brendan’s niece, Geraldine Walsh, who was on honeymoon in Tokyo when news of the tragedy broke.

“She is unable to join us today”, Mr. Gildea continued but in a message home she says ‘It feels so strange that even here in Tokyo everyone knows Brendan.”

He would be thrilled to know of his global appeal.

Mr Gildea recalled his uncle as a man who was caring, strong, humorous, a man of faith, singer, storyteller, musician, comedian, perfectionist and friend.

Unfortunately, he continued, a new life for Brendan in London as a young man was cut short when he had to return home to look after his parents and run the family farm.

Brendan loved nothing better than to sing at social occasions, his nephew recalled, and he always liked to say: “If there isn’t a sing song it’s a bad night out”.

Vinny Kilduff, a cousin of Brendan, played traditional laments on the tin-whistle during the course of the ceremony.

Fr Gibbons, the chief celebrant of the Mass, was joined on the altar by Fr Martin Henry and Fr Stephen Farragher, the parish priest of Ballyhaunis.

He conveyed the condolences of Fr. Paul Bennett, who gave the last rites to the deceased at the scene of the shooting.

Una Nolan, soloist, was joined by the Knock Parish Choir in providing musical accompaniment during the hour long ceremony.

Following the Mass, the remains were interred in Knock Cemetery.

