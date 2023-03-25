| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Far right activist Andy Heasman arrested after incident with gardaí on St Patrick’s Day

Andy Heasman Expand

Close

Andy Heasman

Andy Heasman

Andy Heasman

Patrick O'Connell

Far right agitator Andy Heasman has been charged under public order legislation following a stand-off with garda on St Patrick’s Day.

Heasman was one of approximately 50 anti-immigrant activists who were prevented by gardaí from engaging in a planned demonstration at the parade.

Most Watched

Privacy