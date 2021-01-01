‘Fantastic start to the New Year’ – baby joy for parents of first arrivals in 2021

While Ireland was saying goodbye to a dismal 2020, some families were starting off 2021 with a new bundle of joy in their arms.

The first baby to be born in the country was Brody McWilliams Brown, who arrived into the world just four seconds after midnight. His mum had been diagnosed with Covid-19 eight days previously.

He was born at the national Maternity Hospital on Holles Street and was welcomed in by his delighted parents Jennifer McWilliams and Eric Brown from Dublin’s Sallynoggin.

His mum had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 22 and alerted the hospital prior to her arrival and all protocols were followed to ensure the safety of herself and her new baby.

Speaking about the birth, Jennifer said, “Brody surprised us by coming early, it is a fantastic start to the New Year. We cannot believe that he is the first baby born in Ireland in 2021!

"I would like to thank all the staff at The National Maternity Hospital who have just been brilliant and have taken the best

care of both Brody and I, despite me having Covid-19.”

She said that she was “tired but feeling good” after the birth.

Prof Shane Higgins, Master at The National Maternity Hospital offered his congratulatations to Jennifer on the healthy birth of their first baby.

“We would also like to thank her for alerting us to her positive result prior to coming to the hospital and working with our staff in ensuring a safe outcome for all,” he said.

He added that it was “ironic” that the first baby born in 2021 was to a Covid-positive mum and encouraged all their patients to remain vigilant and continue to adhere to Government guidelines.

Hot on little Brody’s heels was another Dublin-born baby at the Coombe hospital, who arrived into the world at 24 minutes past midnight.

A baby girl named Kady was born at 24 minutes past midnight to overjoyed parents Vanessa and Garry McLaughlin from Co Meath. It will be a busy time in their household, given that baby Ava was born in the same hospital just 19 months ago.

The first New Year’s Day birth recorded at the Rotunda Hospital was at 31 minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day, with the new baby’s name yet to be released.

Other early births on January 1 were recorded at Midlands Regional Portlaoise and Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda.

According to the latest data from the UN, a total of 157 babies are expected to be born in Ireland over the course of January 1, 2021.

The multiple lockdowns has been a huge factor in the surge in births in Ireland during 2020 with the birth rate expected to soar during 2021.

