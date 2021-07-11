Fans gather in London ahead of the Euro finals

Fans gather for Italy v England - London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England fans with flares in Leicester Square ahead of the match REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

FOOTBALL fans began gathering from this morning ahead of the Euro 2020 finals in London.

England take on Italy tonight and their fans are hopefully for their first ever win in the competition.

The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in London, with the kick off at 8pm.

England are trying to win their first major title since the 1966 World Cup, which also took place at Wembley.

Italy won the European Championship in 1968 and have won four World Cup titles. The most recent was in 2006.

England captain Harry Kane said his team hopes to do England fans proud as the British Queen and Prime Minister threw their support behind the nation's footballers.

The monarch paid tribute to the "spirit, commitment and pride" of the squad in a good luck message ahead of Sunday's final on home turf, while her grandson the Duke of Cambridge said it is "so exciting" to get to this point.

Boris Johnson has also written to the team, telling manager Gareth Southgate and the players they had "already made history" by reaching the final.

In her written message, the Queen recalled presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.

She said: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

In a video message to be posted later on Sunday, Football Association president William said: "I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."

Echoing that sentiment in his letter, Mr Johnson said: "You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know you can lift that trophy too.

"We are not just hoping or praying. We believe in you, Gareth, and your incredible squad."

Southgate said it was "fantastic" to get such messages of support, and vowed that he and the team are "here to win" for the final.

He told reporters at a press conference on Saturday evening: "We want to go and bring the trophy home."