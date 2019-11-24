Family's anger at 'hostile' State in narcolepsy defence

The mother of a young woman who sued the State and drugs giant GSK after contracting the sleep disorder narcolepsy following the Pandemrix flu vaccine has said the family were left devastated by what she called the "hostile" and "aggressive" State defence of the claim in the High Court.

Mary Bennett, whose daughter Aoife (27) received a settlement from the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive (HSE), warned health minister Simon Harris and the State not to hide behind ongoing legal action and to help other families avoid the upsetting ordeal they were put through.

Her daughter broke down during her cross-examination and the family was left deeply upset by what she claimed the State had forced them to go through over the previous seven years.

"We did not want to have to take this action," Mrs Bennett told the Sunday Independent. "But we were forced into this case as we had no other option.

