Family 'very concerned' for welfare of missing man (57)
The family of a missing 57-year-old man are concerned for his wellbeing.
Matthew Cummins was last seen at lunchtime on Wednesday, April 18 on the Edward Walsh Road in Tougher, County Cork.
Matthew is described as being 6' tall with brown hair and green-grey eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a flat "Paddy Cap”, heavy black boots, dark coloured trousers, green-brown heavy coat.
Matthew's family and Gardai are very concerned for him and anyone who has seen Matthew or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tougher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
