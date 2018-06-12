Family 'very concerned' for safety of missing man
Gardai and his family are very concerned for the safety of a man from Galway last seen at this morning
Thomas Kelly, 61, was last seen at approximately 9am this morning.
Thomas is described as 6'0" in height, of heavy build, with brown/grey hair and green/blue eyes.
It is unknown what Thomas was wearing when last seen.
It is believed that he may be driving his car, a black Toyota Landcruiser registration number 98 G 1137, and Gardaí and his family are very concerned for his safety.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Thomas or have any information to contact them in Tuam on (093) 70840, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors