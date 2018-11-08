Gardaí are appealing to the public in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Nicole Filipasco from Swords, Co Dublin.

Family seriously concerned for welfare of teenage girl last seen at lunchtime

Nicole was last seen at lunchtime today (Thursday) in Swords and her family are concerned for her welfare.

When last seen she was wearing navy/dark leggings, runners and a long sleeved grey and white top.

She is described as 170cm in height, with a sallow complexion and brown hair and hazel / brown eyes. She wears spectacles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01-6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors