Family pride: Son receives gold Gaisce award 23 years after mum

IT WAS a morning of pride at Dublin Castle this morning as a UL arts student from Tipperary received his gold Gaisce award 23 years after his mother was awarded hers.

77 awardees were presented the gold Gaisce award this morning at Dublin Castle by President Michael D Higgins in a prestigious ceremony MC'ed by activist Sinead Burke.

The Gaisce award is aimed at people aged 15 to 25 and consists of participants submitting an award portfolio.

The portfolio must showcase extensive work in five categories, namely an adventure project, a residential project, physical recreation, personal skill and community involvement.

Christy Benny, 18, from Armagh who received her Gaisce Gold Award from the President of Ireland during a Ceremony in Dublin Castle today. Almost a quarter of young people presented with a Gold Award today hailed from Northern Ireland. Pic Maxwell’s

Awardee Lorcan Touhy (18), from Tipperary, was joined at the prestigious ceremony by his mother Sinead Touhy, who was awarded the gold Award 23 years ago by then President Mary Robinson.

“My mum encouraged me to do the Bronze [award] initially, I saw the pictures on the mantelpiece but I never knew what they were and after further investigation, I found my mother did have the gold Gaisce,” he explained.

“Listening to her tales and stories, I was like, ‘That’s kind of cool’.

He took up scuba diving as part of the award.

“She was a massive help along the way and I had to balance my Leaving Cert and my Gaisce. It was a thing of using Gaisce as a way to take a break, it was a good distraction, to get out of the house and do something you wouldn’t normally do for an hour,” Lorcan told Independent.ie.

His mother Sinead Touhy received her award in 1996 and said she was very proud of her son.

MC Sinéad Burke , CEO of Gaisce Yvonne McKenna and Chair of Gaisce John Cunningham with Gaisce Gold Awardees from left Oisín Butler from Sutton , Rebecca Duffy, 25, from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim , Lorcán Tuohy-Donnelly, 18, from Borrisokane, Co. Tipperar , and Christy Benny, 18, from Armagh at the Gaisce Gold Ceremony today in Dublin Castle. Pic Maxwell’s

She started the gold award in secondary school and finished it in college, which it took her two years.

“I kept going for the gold because the sense of the gold award was very motivating. The community involvement also meant that I could give something back to the community, as well as meeting new people,” she said.

“I’m very proud of him and it’s funny coming in because when I was walking up the cobbles, I thought of my father, because it was definitely the proudest day of his life, the day I received the gold,” she said.

“It’s the one day that you are sure that you repay the investment, as such.”

Siblings Matthew (26) and Amy (21) Sexton from west Cork were also presented with the gold award this afternoon.

“I completed the gold award in my final year of veterinary college,” explained Matthew.

Matthew (26) and Amy (21) Sexton from Bandon in Cork who received their Gaisce Gold Awards from the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins during a Ceremony in Dublin Castle today. Matthew and Amy flew in from the US and Germany respectively to receive their Awards. As part of fulfilling the five challenge areas of Gold, Matthew learned how to juggle, while Amy took on Tae Kwon Do. Maxwell Photography

“It was challenging but I forgot about it and put it on the backburner and my sister did it the same year, so we were able to line it up.”

His personal skill was juggling, which he focused on heavily during the completion of the award.

“It was a lot of hard work and I knew if I kept plugging at it, it would come, but at the end of the day, it’s about committing,” he added.

