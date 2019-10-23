THE family of a woman whose images were shared online after she was killed in a car crash have spoken of their anguish.

THE family of a woman whose images were shared online after she was killed in a car crash have spoken of their anguish.

Family of woman who died in car accident condemn those who shared graphic photos from crash scene on social media

Jackie Griffin died after a multi-vehicle crash on the M50 in Dublin in January.

Not long after the collision, graphic pictures and video taken at the scene started appearing on social media platforms.

Her family has asked the public to “stop and think” about sharing images of the accident.

Independent Senator Lynn Ruane read a statement on behalf of Ms Griffin’s family at an Oireachtas Justice Committee discussing cyberbullying and online harassment.

It read: “Her decapitated remains were shared all over social media. Just because an accident happened in a public place should not mean that she does not have a right to privacy and dignity.

“The damage that has caused our family has destroyed our faith in humanity and goes beyond the initial trauma to seeing the image, but has completely destroyed our emotional well being.

“Everyday life is impossible, everything from travel, work and even our own ability to have an online presence.”

Ms Ruane said people are aware of who shared sharing the original image.

“I’m wondering what should be the criminal sanction on somebody that records somebody’s death” to share online, she said.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said it supports the criminalisation of sharing such images online and also that the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act should be amended to make it illegal to create or share private sexual images without consent.

The committee also heard that no one has been held accountable for the violation of journalist and activist Dara Quigley’s privacy rights.

In 2017, she was walking naked down a Dublin street, and CCTV footage of her arrest was uploaded to social media sites and viewed more than 100,000 times until it was removed.

She killed herself several days later.

Elizabeth Farries, ICCL’s information and privacy rights programme manager, said: “Two and a half years later, no organisation or individual has been held responsible for their role in the abuse of Ms Quigley.”

The ICCL called on TDs and senators to legislate on image-based sexual violence, known as revenge porn.

Ms Farries said the ICCL takes issue with the term because “it is not pornography, it’s abuse”.

“It is sexual abuse, and revenge is only one of a myriad of motivations, which principally are to violate a person’s dignity and their autonomy.

“Image-based sexual abuse is a term from UK academics to better describe the non-consensual nature of this problem, either by creating and/or distributing private sexual images.”

She said an absence of legislation means perpetrators often go unpunished and victims are left without protection or justice.

“ICCL specifically calls for criminalisation of image-based sexual abuse,” she said.

“This might even mean an amendment to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act to outlaw the creation and or sharing your private sexual images. We also support the creation of a civil wrong, together with legal aid access to ensure restitution and compensation.”

Ms Farries said strong laws also require strong enforcement, and there cannot be enforcement without a cultural understanding from gardai of the level of the problem, for which they should have training.

Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan raised the hypothetical case of a woman who shares sexual images with her partner while in a relationship, and then has the photos leaked without her consent.

“Everyone agrees that what happened to that woman should be a criminal act and should be criminalised,” he said. “There is no doubt we need legislation for incidents such as this.”

PA Media