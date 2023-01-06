Family of tragic bus driver Michael Gill (55) thank emergency services

The family of bus driver Michael Gill, who died suddenly on Wednesday while working has paid tribute to the emergency services for their efforts to save the 55-year-old.

Michael died on Wednesday after the bus he was driving went into a ditch while travelling on the main Athlone to Moate road in Co Westmeath. Roughly 20 passengers were on the bus at the time but there were no other major injuries reported.

A post-mortem was carried out on Michael’s body to determine the cause of his death.

In a statement on Friday evening, Michael’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Michael.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the emergency services at the scene who worked tirelessly on Michael, and who were with him in his final moments.

“We as his family very much need privacy at this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

"To allow us to grieve and to begin to try to come to terms with our loss, we particularly ask media to respect our wish and to refrain from covering or attending family events in the coming days.”

Michael will be laid to rest on Monday at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, Co Longford, for funeral mass at 11 o'clock, followed with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 3 o'clock.