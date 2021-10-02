Family of Toy Show star Adam King thank Cork hospital after he suffers fall

Adam was fine after his fall

The family of little Cork legend Adam King has thanked the “amazing staff” at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he was admitted following a small fall.

Adam’s father, David King revealed that The Late Late Toy Show star had hurt his leg but that there were no fractures.

“Thankfully, no fracture this time but we had a long day of tests and checks,” he said in an updated social media post.

“That's life with OI - falls, tests and checks!”

The young man has Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease, meaning he is more susceptible to a break.

However, on this occasion, he was lucky not to suffer any fractures after he spent a day in hospital undergoing tests.

In April, Adam suffered a femur fracture but thankfully did not require surgery following the fracture.

In a new post, David praised the amazing staff at CUH.

“As always, Adam's time in hospital was made fun by the amazing staff at CUH.”

He singled out one staff member in particular, Rachel Griffin, for taking the time to play with Adam during his hospital visit.

“Big hugs and thanks to Rachel for taking the time to play with Adam, for being his friend and for making him smile.”