Family of missing Longford woman Latisha Stokes (20) ‘very concerned’ for her wellbeing

Latisha Stokes is missing from her home in Longford. Photo: Gardaí.

The family of 20-year-old Latisha Stokes, who is missing from Longford town since Thursday, January 5, are very concerned for her wellbeing, Gardaí have said.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Latisha Stokes, who went missing from her home earlier today.

Latisha is described as 4ft 9in in height, with straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a red tracksuit top and bottoms, with white stripes on the arms and legs, a white jacket with a fury hood and peach coloured Nike runners.

“Latisha’s family are very concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assistance in locating her.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson said.