Family of missing GAA star David Gavin 'happy and relieved' as body recovered in Canada

AN uncle of a GAA star who tragically died in Canada last June has said he is "happy and relieved" that his body was finally recovered at the weekend.

David Gavin (26), from Castlebar in Co Mayo, went missing on June 30 last year, after he got into difficulty while swimming in Kinbasket Lake Reservoir in British Columbia.

The search for his remains had to be "stood down" in October due to weather conditions but his parents and his partner Ciara O'Malley returned to Canada last week as the search resumed. Breaffy GAA Club announced on social media overnight on Sunday that David's body was recovered and his uncle Bryan Gavin said his family are "relieved" they can finally bring him home.

Speaking on Midwest Radio on Monday morning, he said: "Everybody is relieved by the news that came out on Saturday afternoon that David's body had been recovered in Canada, it was what we were all hoping for, especially after the previous two attempts to recover him failed. "This is exactly what we wanted, just to bring him home, we're happy and relieved to do this."

A GoFundMe page set up by David's GAA club in Canada, ISSC Vancouver, raised more than $305,000 in ten months, which helped to fund the search efforts and Bryan said without the public's generosity David may never have been found. "The support and generosity of everybody, from the community at home and the community in Canada, particularly the GAA, all the efforts that were put in from fundraising to just general support, it was overwhelming.

Breaffy man David Gavin

"It helped them to go back and put all these things in place to recover David, without that it wouldn't have happened," he explained. Read More: Tributes as body of GAA star found in Canada He said that weather conditions were favourable at Kinbasket Lake as much of the the snow has melted but the water levels aren't too high yet, which helped the Calgary Canine Search Team find David.

He paid tribute to the perseverance of David's family and partner during the search.

Bryan said: "They never gave up even though the conditions over there were very challenging, nobody knew exactly what they were facing into during each of the searches.

"At the end of the day we were determined that we were going to find him and we took advice late last year when the second search was unsuccessful that the best time to search would be at the end of April or May so it has been a long wait. "We didn't know what the outcome of this search would be either and we're happy he was found so quickly, they only went out again last Monday."

Read More: Body of missing Mayo GAA star recovered in Canada He added that David's body is currently with the Canadian authorities while they compile pathology reports but he expects that it will be released to his family by the weekend and plans will be made to bring David home.

Online Editors