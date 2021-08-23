Family of missing Amy Fitzpatrick plead for cold case review into teenager’s disappearance 

Christine and Amy’s father Christopher now looking to the EU

The heartbroken family of Amy Fitzpatrick are calling for a cold case review into her disappearance and say they won't rest until they get answers and get justice.

The Dublin girl was just 15 when she went missing in Spain on New Year's Day in 2008 after visiting a pal's house.

At the time she was living in Mjias on the Costa Del Sol with her brother Dean, her mother Audrey and Audrey's partner Dave Mahon.

Mahon went on to stab Dean to death in Coolock in Dublin in May 2013. He was released from prison last month after serving just five years for the killing and reunited with Audrey who is currently living in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Amy and Dean's devastated father Christopher and aunt Christine have been searching for answers about Amy's disappearance for years and want justice.

"The only thing I want is for Amy to be found and justice to be served," Christopher said.

Christine added: "We just want Amy found at this stage, she needs to be able to rest and she needs to be with her brother."

Christopher and Christine have been looking for a cold case review into Amy's disappearance but Spanish cops have told them they don't carry out cold case reviews.

They have set up a petition for an EU-wide right to a cold case for all missing people abroad.

Christine said: "It's for [the families of] missing persons abroad in the EU {so they would] receive briefings from the police.

"I feel now it's time somebody came out with what information is needed to find Amy. I feel people need to be recalled and interviewed again.

"There has to be some type of policy out there for families of people who are missing abroad."

Christine believes if Amy had been the daughter of a politician or embassy official more would have been done in the case.

"You can be sure there would. If it was one of their children what would they do and how would they feel," she said.

"They're not putting any pressure on Spain [over the case]. The Government should be doing this. Children are the priority according to the law but that law didn't do anything for Amy.

"It's very important to me that we get closure for her and her father. He is absolutely devastated and lives with it morning, noon and night."

She said Amy's disappearance devastated her family. "It has caused an awful lot of heartache. Dean was broken-hearted over Amy. Christopher is a different person altogether since.

"I'll continue on fighting to get answers and get the truth. I won't give up. There isn't a hope in hell."

The family were plunged into further darkness when Mahon killed Dean.

Mahon was given a seven-year sentence in June 2016 after being convicted of the manslaughter of Dean.

During his trial, Mahon tried to claim that Dean was suicidal and plunged the knife into his own body during a fight over a water bottle - but the jury rejected the evidence.

Christine was appalled that Mahon only served five years for taking Dean's life.

"It is very upsetting; it's extremely upsetting. There is no justice. Dean never got any justice. He [Mahon] did it, then he left the scene. He tried to make out Dean was suicidal.

"I was with Dean on the Friday. He was in great form. We were after going out with Christopher to get his suit which he got for his son's communion.

"He was in great form. We went into a shop and he seen (sic) a pair of white tracksuit bottoms and runners which he thought were gorgeous. He said to me: 'They're lovely.'

"I told him to get them but he said he didn't have any money so me, with the heart I have, I said, 'go on I'll get them'."

Christine is appealing to anyone who has any information about Amy's disappearance to examine their conscience and come forward.

"We just want to find Amy and get someone to come forward to tell the truth about what happened. I know there are people out there who know.

"I'd appeal to anyone who knew Amy and has information to come forward and let her father get a bit of peace. Please God, this will turn out alright.

"We are appealing to the Irish people to log on and sign the petition. We can't do this on our own. If anyone would like to help us collect manual signatures they can also email us at: helpfindamy@gmail.com for a copy."

The petition is available to sign at change.org/p/irish-governement-european-parliament-the-amy-fitzpatrick-petition-for-a-right-to-a-cold-case-for-all-missing-abroad-in-the-eu



