THE devastated family of a man who died when he was hit by a falling tree during a storm have raised £25,000 (€27,800) for the charity air ambulance in his memory.

Family of man killed by falling tree during Storm Ali raise over €27,000 for charity in his memory

The Glengormley man was due to be married this summer and his death left his family and fiance heartbroken.

Through a series of events, including a climb of Slieve Donard and coffee mornings, his family and supporters raised £25k (€27.8K).

Matthew's father, Mark Campbell, said: “We decided to raise money for AANI because it felt like the right thing to do in Matthews’s memory.

Presenting the cheque to Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising for AANI are Rachael Newberry, Ross McKaig, Mark Magill, Judy Newberry, Pamela Campbell, Mark Campbell, Ashley Boyd with Zara Boyd, Darren Newberry, Karen Newberry and Matthew's fiancee Robyn Newberry

"We know that the air ambulance service provides a critical service and whilst it couldn’t make the difference for Matthew, we know it can and does save lives.”

Mark and his family presented the £25k cheque to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland's head of fundraising, Kerry Anderson, who said the donation will go a "long way" in helping to save lives.

She said: "We are extremely grateful for the support from everyone involved in the fundraising in memory of Matthew Campbell who died in such tragic circumstances.

"Our hearts go out to the family - their support has been amazing, particularly as this is such difficult circumstances, and we cannot thank them enough. As a charity we rely on support from the public and this £25,000 donation will go a long way in helping save lives.”

The air ambulance operates seven days a week and provides urgent medical assistance to those in need across Northern Ireland.

It can get to anywhere in the province in 25 minutes.

