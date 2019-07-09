Family of man killed by falling tree during Storm Ali raise over €27,000 for charity in his memory
THE devastated family of a man who died when he was hit by a falling tree during a storm have raised £25,000 (€27,800) for the charity air ambulance in his memory.
The Glengormley man was due to be married this summer and his death left his family and fiance heartbroken.
Through a series of events, including a climb of Slieve Donard and coffee mornings, his family and supporters raised £25k (€27.8K).
Matthew's father, Mark Campbell, said: “We decided to raise money for AANI because it felt like the right thing to do in Matthews’s memory.
"We know that the air ambulance service provides a critical service and whilst it couldn’t make the difference for Matthew, we know it can and does save lives.”
Mark and his family presented the £25k cheque to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland's head of fundraising, Kerry Anderson, who said the donation will go a "long way" in helping to save lives.
She said: "We are extremely grateful for the support from everyone involved in the fundraising in memory of Matthew Campbell who died in such tragic circumstances.
"Our hearts go out to the family - their support has been amazing, particularly as this is such difficult circumstances, and we cannot thank them enough. As a charity we rely on support from the public and this £25,000 donation will go a long way in helping save lives.”
The air ambulance operates seven days a week and provides urgent medical assistance to those in need across Northern Ireland.
It can get to anywhere in the province in 25 minutes.
- Read More: 'He never let me down' - 'utterly devastated' father of man killed in Storm Ali tragedy tells funeral
Belfast Telegraph
Related Content
- 'He looks so peaceful now... he just looked perfect' - fiancée of Storm Ali victim
- 'He never let me down' - 'utterly devastated' father of man killed in Storm Ali tragedy tells funeral
- 'Storm Ali didn't warrant calling in the National Emergency Group' - minister