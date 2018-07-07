The family of a young Irishman missing in the Netherlands for almost a month have called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to get involved.

Family of Irishman (20) missing for almost a month call on Taoiseach for assistance

A missing Interpol report has been filed for 20-year-old John Power, from Waterford, who went missing in Maastricht on June 9.

His parents have been appealing to anyone in either Berlin and Maastricht who have information on their son to come forward.

Michael and Jenna Powers are now urging Mr Varadkar to organise a meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to address the lack of "professionalism and competence" of local police involved in the investigation of John's disappearance.

They maintain that "basic enquiries" in relation to the search for John have not been adequately responded to, including if he got on a bus from Maastricht to Berlin.

"We are calling for the Taoiseach to take personal immediate interest in this story and assist in (John’s) safe recovery," they said.

"It is of utmost importance that all key information and leads supplied by [us] and his friends are quickly and comprehensively dealt with and the family is kept advised on the real time basis."

John's parents flew to Maastricht on Friday and said that they discovered, with no assistance from local authorities, that their son had indeed made that bus trip.

"This information was provided by [us] as indicated by his friends to the Dutch police seven days ago, and this critical information was vital to allow [us] focus to on where to bring the search," they told Independent.ie.

"Even now when we’re travelling to Berlin in search of our son, the Dutch police have still not confirmed if John left Maastricht."

On the morning of June 9, John told his friend that he was moving up to Berlin, but he hasn't been heard from since.

His family are now concentrating their search in Germany, and "hope to get full cooperation and support".

"We are in particular reaching out to the Irish community in Berlin, to assist in our search," they said.

Online Editors