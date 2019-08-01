A family of four had a lucky escape when they had to be rescued from their cruiser after it struck rocks and began to sink.

A family of four had a lucky escape when they had to be rescued from their cruiser after it struck rocks and began to sink.

Family of four rescued by lifeboat from sinking cruiser after it collided with rocks off Cork coast

Union Hall RNLI launched to save the family after they received a distress call following the incident involving the 15-metre-long boat off Glandore in west Cork early on Thursday.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard at 10.34am.

The lifeboat was helmed by Aodh O’Donnell and with crew members Shane Hurley and Jordan Limrick onboard.

Glandore Harbour.

It made its way the short distance south of Rabbit Island off Glandore.

Toe Head and Glandore Coast Guard units were also tasked to the rescue.

Weather conditions at the time were cloudy but good with calm seas and a Force 1-2 north easterly wind.

The cruiser's captain had, after issuing the Mayday, headed for shore and successfully managed to beach the boat at Carrigillihy Harbour.

The four, two adults and two children, were transferred on board the lifeboat and brought back to Union Hall. They were not injured.

READ MORE: Irish Water Safety's top five tips for safe summer swimming as temperatures soar

Union Hall RNLI official Peter Deasy paid tribute to the skill of the volunteers involved.

"This was quite a serious incident this morning. The family, who were competent seafarers, took immediate action and issued a Mayday when they knew they were in difficulty," he said.

"They were all wearing their lifejackets at the time, which is always important in situations like these."

"As we continue to enjoy the summer, we would remind all users of the sea regardless of activity, to always respect the water."

Mr Deasy said people enjoying watersports should always wear a lifejacket, always carry a means of communication and always inform someone on shore of your movements and expected return time.

READ MORE: RNLI scrambles lifeboat to rescue four teens from dinghy adrift off the coast of Cork

As we continue to enjoy the summer, we would remind all users of the sea regardless of activity, to always respect the water. Union Hall RNLI official Peter Deasy

Online Editors