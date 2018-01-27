The family of a young Dublin woman who took her own life say they’re determined to bring her bullies to justice – but are struggling to access her phone.

Family of bullied woman (21) struggling to access her phone as they try to 'find those responsible'

Nicole Fox Fenlon (21), from Clondalkin, died in Tallaght Hospital last Thursday after being subjected to years of torment from people she knew.

After hitting out at bullies who targeted Nicole, her mother Jackie is now working with gardaí to find those responsible. “Jackie wants this sorted legally because she wants these people punished,” said the 21-year-old’s uncle Gavin Coventry.

“We’re not going to let them get away with what they’ve done to Nicole – absolutely not. “We want to let everyone know that this type of behaviour will not be accepted.”

Mr Coventry said his family was in the process of gathering as much evidence as possible for gardaí. However, they’re unable to gain access to her phone.

“Nicole took screenshots of everything on her iPhone, but we just can’t get into it,” he said. “I even went to the hospital last Friday and tried to open it using her fingerprints, but she also has a password.”

The caring uncle added that gardaí are also struggling to bypass the password due to the iPhone’s strict security settings.

“We’ve heard of a certain way we can get into it but there’s a chance everything will be erased so we don’t want to risk it,” he said.

A spokesperson from Apple said it would do everything it could to help the family and would be happy to assist gardaí if contacted. Mr Coventry said that the gardaí had been “absolutely amazing” to his grieving family.

“I firmly believe that they are 100pc committed in helping us to find Nicole’s bullies. Now we just have to prove everything.” If you are affected by the topics covered here, contact Samaritans on 116 123 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors