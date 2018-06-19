Family 'have serious concerns' for man (29) missing from home in Co Carlow
A 29-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Co Carlow.
Philip Power was last seen on Monday, June 18, at around 7pm in Borris.
He is described as being 5'10'', of medium build with dark brown hair.
When he was last seen, Philip was wearing a burgundy coloured hoody top, dark jeans and navy converse runners.
Philip's family have serious concerns and ask that anyone who has seen Philip or who can assist in locating him to come forward
Gardaí have asked those who believe they can assist to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
