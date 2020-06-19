Family gatherings and barbeques allowed from June 29 and more detail from new roadmap

Family gatherings and summer barbeques will be allowed from the end of the month as long as people exercise “adequate” social distancing .

Under the Government’s new roadmap for reopening the country, there is no restriction on the number of people who can enter a private home.

However, any family function will still have to adhere to the ban on any indoor mass gathering of more than 50 people and exercises caution on social distancing.

Two weeks ago, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said it was a “continuing cause for concern” that “house parties are being organised with abandon”.

Read More

But the newly published National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) roadmap says that from June 29 there will be “no specific number is now given for a gathering in a private home”

However, it says households should “restrict” the number of people they invite to their homes to ensure “adequate physical distancing and ventilation” be maintained depending on he size of the house.

Under the new rules mass gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors will be permitted from June 29.

This will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors on July 10 if the coronavirus is contained, which will be a huge relief for people to get married.

However, in a blow to those considering outdoor ceremonies, the new roadmap says marquees and tents should considered indoor venues for the purposes of mass gatherings restrictions.

Meanwhile, anyone organising a community, religious, cultural, social and sport events will have to carry out a risk assessment of the activity they are planning.

This includes ensuring physical distancing as much as possible including can be maintained and where appropriate there should be controlled entry and advanced purchased ticketing.

Seats should also be assigned and a record of each visitor taken to allow for contact tracing.

Religious buildings and all other places of worship can reopen from June 29, as can museums, galleries, theatres, concert halls and other cultural outlets.

Restaurants, pubs, cinemas, music venues leisure facilities, bingo halls, arcades, skating rinks, amusement parks are also cleared to welcome customers again.

However, nightclubs will remain closed until at least July 10. “By their nature, nightclubs and discos are not intended to be seated environments where people can maintain 2 metre physical distance,” NHPET said.

Indoor gyms can also reopen, as can exercise, yoga, pilates and dance studios along with sports clubs and swimming pools.

The new roadmap also clears the way for the reopening of health and wellbeing-related services, such as chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology and homoeopathy.

Along with hairdressers and barbers, nail salons, beauty, spas, make-up application services, tanning, tattooing and piercing services can all reopen at the end of the month.

Bookies will also be able to open their doors to punters at the end of the month.

People over 70 and the medically vulnerable who have been ‘cocooning’ are now advised to be extra cautious about their health.

However, Nphet says they should feel “empowered to exercise their own judgment and autonomy regarding the extent to which they consider the cocooning guidance is appropriate to their individual circumstances”.

They are allowed to have visitors in their home and go shopping if they feel safe and take appropriate precautions like hand hygiene.

Cocooners can travel outside their county like everyone else from June 29 but are being told to read up on the level of transmission of the virus in the area they are considering to visit.

Choir rehearsals are now seen as a high-risk activity after being linked to outbreaks in the UK, US, Netherlands and South Korea.

Nphet are advising that choirs should ideally practice outdoors while maintain a two metre social distance at all times.

Singers and musicians of brass and some woodwind instruments should consider protective equipment.

Online Editors