Family devastated after mother has brain haemorrhage one week after having baby

Caitríona pictured with her son, Iarla, who is now two years old. She gave birth to second son Tiernan in May of this year

THE family of a young Galway mother who suffered a devastating brain haemorrhage shortly after giving birth to her second son are appealing for help to raise funds for her future medical needs and adaptations to their home.

Caitríona O’Doherty (34) gave birth to Tiernan on May 15, but a week later she was rushed to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital after having a life-changing haemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery to remove a clot from her brain.

Her brain swelled to critical levels and she had to battle septicemia and seizures, often alone as her family could not visit due to Covid restrictions. She spent six weeks in Beaumont’s ICU unit.

“Not being able to visit Caitríona was very difficult,” husband Fergal said this week.

"There were mornings I woke up and I didn’t know if she had made it through the night.”

Both teachers, Fergal and Caitríona met in 2013 and live in Castlegar just outside Galway city. They have a two-year-old son, Iarla, in addition to baby Tiernan.

“Caitríona has a great love of children and working with kids,” Fergal said.

"She has a passion for Irish dancing as well, and won seven Connacht titles before setting up her own dance school and working as a substitute teacher. We have a big love of GAA too.

"We were just an ordinary family before this happened.”

Explaining Caitríona’s situation now, Fergal said mobility issues have confined her to a wheelchair, her speech and vision are impaired, and she finds it difficult to communicate.

“It was only in Merlin Park hospital (in Galway) that Caitríona started to comprehend things,” Fergal said.

"There are a lot of tears when I see her. It’s very difficult for her and for our families. I wouldn’t be able to get up in the morning if it wasn’t for the kids.

"I’m flat-out from 7am but I want to make sure the boys are OK and Caitríona is getting all the care she needs.”

Because of Caitríona’s brain injury Fergal will have to extend and adapt their dormer bungalow.

“Caitríona won’t be able to use the stairs, so we will need to put on a wet room and disabled toilet, extend the house to make a bedroom, widen the doors and level the floors. And as well as that there will need to be medical equipment and her future therapy and care,” Fergal said.

Caitríona’s sister Roisin McLoughlin said she spent 23 days on a ventilator and six weeks in ICU in Beaumont before being transferred to Galway University Hospital and eventually moving to Merlin Park Hospital on the outskirts of Galway to begin her rehabilitation.

“Despite the amazing progress she has made, Caitríona still has a long road ahead of her,” Roisin said.

"She will have one further trip to Beaumont where she will be required to have surgery for a procedure known as cranioplasty.

"She is currently receiving physiotherapy to help regain strength in the right side of her body and also requires intense speech and language therapy.

"Caitríona will eventually be transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin where she will continue her recovery and her fight to regain physical independence.”

Roisin went on, “We are aiming for €200,000 through the GoFundMe page, and have already collected a lot.

"Any additional funds raised in excess of her needs will be donated to Beaumont, UH Galway, Merlin Park and NRH Dún Laoghaire hospitals to assist in the fantastic work being done at these institutions.”

Photographs on the GoFundMe page show Caitríona and Fergal and their sons before their lives were changed forever by the awful hemorrhage that has turned their world upside down.

