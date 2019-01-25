The family of a missing 62-year-old man from west Dublin are concerned for his wellbeing.

The family of a missing 62-year-old man from west Dublin are concerned for his wellbeing.

Family concerned for wellbeing of missing man (62) last seen leaving home in Dublin

Peter Kavanagh was last seen when he left his home at Royal Canal Park in Ashtown shortly after 3pm.

He was wearing a dark grey jacket, light grey tracksuit pants and black runners when he was last seen, and may be carrying a large blue shopping bag.

Peter has been described as 5ft 5” in height, of slight build with brown hair.

Gardaí in Cabra are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 6667400.

Online Editors