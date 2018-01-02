Family concerned for missing man (46) last seen on New Year's Day
A 46-year-old man who has been reported missing was last seen on the morning of New Year's Day.
Patrick Higgins was last seen on January 1 at approximately 10.50am in the John Carew Park area of Limerick City.
He is described as being 5'7" in height and of medium build with blue eyes and a shaven head.
When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey hoodie with Crosshatch written on the sleeves in navy writing, navy denim jeans and navy Timberland shoes.
He wore a white sweater under the hoodie.
Gardai and Patrick's family are very concerned for Patrick and anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Rd Garda station Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors