An urgent appeal has been launched to find a Dublin man with dementia who has gone missing in Spain.

Family appeal for help in finding Dublin pensioner with dementia who has gone missing in Spain

Duncan Crozier-Shaw (67), from Rathgar, was last seen at the El Cortex Ingles department store in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol at 11.30 on Wednesday.

Mr Crozier-Shaw, who was on a family holiday, also has epilepsy and there are fears he may be disoriented or confused.

When last seen, the OAP was wearing blue shorts, a pink polo shirt with green stripes, and sunglasses.

Duncan is 5 foot 7 in height and of slight build with greying dark hair.

His family has appealed for anyone with information to contact local police or the Irish Embassy in Madrid.

Speaking on RTE’s Liveline this afternoon, Duncan’s wife Madeleine said she is hoping someone will notice that her husband is distressed and help him.

“I’m just hoping someone will pick him up if he asks for water or food and will notice that he’s stressed and agitated. Hopefully they will then bring him to the police station.

“The gardaí have been in touch with the hospital and have given his photograph to taxi drivers. I don’t think he will say to someone ‘I am lost’.

Mr Crozier-Shaw’s son, Geoff, took to social media to issue an appeal.

"Please contact either local police, the Irish embassy in Madrid or Madeleine Crozier-Shaw (+353 086 6081265) if you have any information."

Online Editors