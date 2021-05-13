Families of Ballymurphy victims reject Boris Johnson’s ‘third party apology’

Family members of Danny Teggart celebrate outside the International Conference Centre after listening to the findings of the report

Relatives of people killed at Ballymurphy have rejected a “third party apology” from Boris Johnson – and called on the British prime minister to say sorry in public.

Mr Johnson bowed to pressure from victims’ families and politicians by expressing his regret for the “tragic” events of August 1971.

It came more than 24 hours after an inquest found the 10 people shot dead in the wake of a British Army operation were “entirely innocent”.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson “apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed”.

They added: “The prime minister restated the government’s intention to deliver a way forward in Northern Ireland that focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims of the Troubles and ends the cycle of reinvestigations.”

On Tuesday coroner Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan ruled that the army used “unjustified force”, holding soldiers responsible for nine of the 10 deaths.

None of those killed was found to be a member of a paramilitary group, to have had a weapon or to have posed a threat, and all were “entirely innocent”, she found.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on Mr Johnson to respond to the inquest into the Ballymurphy tragedy in a “comprehensive and fulsome way”.

After details of the call between Mr Johnson and Northern Ireland’s leaders was published by Downing Street, Mr Martin said the inquest findings were clear and showed the Ballymurphy victims were innocent.

“I would encourage the British government to respond in a comprehensive and fulsome way to the finding that 10 completely innocent people were shot and killed,” Mr Martin said. “I would encourage them to acknowledge and affirm the innocence of the Ballymurphy victims.

“I would encourage them to understand the depth of the pain and grief felt by the families and how that pain and grief was compounded by the untruths that were told about their loved ones. This should be done in a manner that respects the wishes of these families.”

Following the findings of the Bloody Sunday inquiry in 2010, then British prime minister David Cameron apologised immediately to the families of those killed by the parachute regiment in Derry in 1971.

On Tuesday night, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said only: “It is clear that those who died were entirely innocent of wrongdoing.”

Some 24 hours after the damning ruling, Downing Street said Mr Johnson had apologised during a phone call with the First and Deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland.

Last night John Teggart, whose father Daniel was shot dead at Ballymurphy, said: “The apology was to third ­parties, it wasn’t to the Ballymurphy families.”

It comes as the next of kin of those shot dead almost 50 years ago confirmed they will be taking civil action against the UK government.

Mr Teggart told the BBC: “It’s another avenue that we have, there does be different options, the inquest was a fact-finding case, it wasn’t a criminal case.

“This is just another strand of the campaign. The main objective was to clear our loved ones’ names, and we’ve done that – that was the main objective of the families, that’s what they fought tooth and nail for all these years.

“The police have never been at my door to let me know my daddy was killed or to start an investigation into all those murdered in Ballymurphy, so maybe we might now hear a knock on the door from the PSNI.”

Carmel Quinn, whose brother John Laverty was among the dead, called on the former head of the British Army to be held accountable.