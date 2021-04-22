The fall in the spread of Covid-19 infection has slackened again, it emerged today as the HSE refused to put a target on how many people will be vaccinated next week.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the downward trend in cases of the virus has slowed down slightly with Covid-19 patients in hospital, including intensive care, more or less unchanged in the past week.

Any turnaround in the positive Covid-19 picture will have implications for the speed with which the country will reopen next month.

The number of close contacts people have has risen from 2.6 to 3.3 and the positivity rate for the "volatile" virus in some walk-in centres in deprived areas is as high as 8pc.

It comes as the HSE for the first time refused to say how many it was targeting for vaccination next week although Mr Reid said it would be over 150,000 and would be their biggest week ever.

Read More

He warned that any curtailment on the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine would have significant impact on the rollout.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) will decide next week how the Johnson and Johnson vaccines be used here after the European Medicines Agency said there is a possible link with a very small risk of blood clots.

Pressed on why the HSE will not say how many people will be vaccinated next week, he told the HSE weekly briefing: "Everything has never gone our way. There hasn't been a week in which everything went our way."

He said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine - which involves around 600,000 single-shot doses, is "key" to the roll out.

However, he could not say how far it would delay the vaccination campaign in terms of weeks if it is curtailed to older age groups.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said issues such as availability of supply would be taken into account by NIAC in making its deliberations.

It is also looking at whether to extend the gap between doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Dr Henry said there is still discussion around the length of time the second dose can be safely delayed and there are questions around whether having people not fully vaccinated could lead to more variants taking hold.

Mr Reid veered away from "targets" in the vaccination programme and he said the emphasis instead should be on its outcomes.

When these are measured, including reduction in illness, deaths and hospital admission it is achieving its aims.

The rollout is also strongly on target in delivering the vaccines safely and effectively as well as providing the Government with options around easing lockdown, he insisted.

People in their sixties can expect to be vaccinated over the month of May before moving on to under-60s.

Around 143,000 people aged 65-69 have applied for a vaccine.

The plan continues to be to vaccinate around 250,000 people a week from June onwards, said Mr Reid.

HSE official Damian McCallion said that all remaining housebound people over 70 who are earmarked for a vaccine will be contacted next week.

There are around 3,500 people in this category and around 1,800 have got the vaccine so far.

HSE Director of Operations Ann O Connor told today's HSE briefing that hospitals are again becoming very busy with presentations by people over 75 particularly high.

There are 176 Covid-19 patients in hospital today and 47 in intensive care.

She said A&E trolley figures are around 135 a day over the last seven days .However she said if the level of unscheduled activity increases it may be necessary to postpone some planned care.