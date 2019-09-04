Fake dog barbecued by PETA in Dublin in bid to urge people to go vegan

A FAKE dog was barbecued in Dublin City today in a bid to encourage people to go vegan.

The display was part of a campaign by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) group to encourage people to ditch animal products such as meat and dairy from their diets.

A replica of a roasted dog during a PETA protest highlighting cruelty to animals on Dublin's Henry Street Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The dog, which was placed on a replica barbecue, was surrounded by signs reading “If you wouldn’t eat a dog, why eat a pig? Go vegan!”

The stunt attracted a crowd on the junction between Henry Street and O’Connell Street.

John Carmody, one of the organisers of the event, said that they were “absolutely happy” with the response.

“Some people don’t want it, some people do but they’ll all leave knowing if you wouldn’t eat a dog then why would you eat a cow or a sheep? They all want to be free of pain and suffering.

“There seems to be a disconnect whether it’s through cultural mindsets that we’ve been stuck in for the last good number of centuries where we’ve always just been led to believe that the cows and the sheep are nothing more than commodities where we just eat them and rear them and kill them,” he said.

“PETA are here today to try to shift that and to get people to bridge the disconnect that all animals - whether it’s a dog or a cat, a pig or a cow, or a sheep or an elephant - they want to live and more importantly they’re all made of flesh, they’re all made of blood and they all want to live to see another day.”

The display will make its way to Belfast tomorrow.

Mr Carmody also had advice on how to make the transition to veganism, saying he thought most people were “accidentally vegan”.

“If you Google the word vegan, you’ll get so many different types of information on taking up a vegan diet. It’s as simple as just choosing a different aisle in the grocery store.”

