Fake bomb is the latest disruption to children’s hospital site

Reward picture from National Children's Hospital Expand

Ken Foy

A campaign of disruption to work at the National Children’s Hospital construction site in Dublin has intensified with a fake bomb placed there on Monday morning.

It is understood this led to an evacuation of workers after gardaí were called to the scene.

