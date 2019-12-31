Stars of long-running soap Fair City turned out this morning to pay their respects at the funeral of Dublin actress Jean Costello.

Fair City stars gather for funeral of actress Jean Costello in Dublin

A well known face on the popular programme, Jean passed away aged 76 on St Stephen’s Day at the Mater Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was well known to viewers having played Rita Doyle on Fair City for 24 years.

A large crowd gathered for the funeral at St Agatha’s church on North William Street today.

Ciara O Callaghan during the funeral mass of Fair City actor Jean Costello at St Agatha's church North William Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Jean’s partner Seamus was comforted outside the church by mourners, while other’s carried photographs of the late actress. Mourners also paid their respects to Jean’s other family members and loved ones, including her sons Noel, Joseph, Myles, and Christy.

Her former co-stars, including Ciara O’Callaghan who played Rita’s feisty daughter Yvonne Doyle on the soap, attended her funeral service in the city centre.

Fair City couple Bryan Murray and Una Crawford O'Brien, who are also a couple off-screen, also paid their respects.

Former Labour TD Joe Costello and Dublin director Peter Sheridan were also among those who attended the funeral.

Mourners with a photo of Fair City actor Jean Costello during her funeral mass at St Agatha's church North William Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

After the mass, a celebration of Jean’s life took place at Mount Jerome followed by cremation.

Ms Costello left the show in 2013 after becoming ill and was written out of the soap following the on-screen death of her character.

She had been involved since the show’s very first episode and was married to Bela Doyle, played by stalwart actor Jim Bartley.

Following her death, Fair City executive producer Brigie de Courcy said she was one of the show’s most loved characters.

“Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague Jean Costello. Jean was a stalwart in Fair City when she played the role of Rita Doyle,” she said.

“She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown’s most loved characters.

“We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues,” she added.

Online Editors