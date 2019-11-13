Fair City star remembers Ana Kriegel as 'a lovely creative young girl' who he taught dance to

The actor said the murdered 14-year-old schoolgirl was an inspirational student at the dance and drama school where he gives lessons.

Talking for the first time about the killing in May 2018, he said a dark cloud still hangs over Leixlip following the teenager's death.

"I teach drama at Dance LA in Leixlip on a Thursday and she used to come for drama lessons, as well as dance lessons," the Dublin star said.

Tragedy: Ana Kriegel

"She was just a really lovely, lovely creative young girl who always had a great idea and always had her hand up first when you were asking questions.

"I taught her about two years ago and she was extremely talented and did dancing and singing as well as drama.

"I recognised her straight away when this tragedy happened.

"There were posts up and she had gone missing for a few days before her body was found. I think everyone just assumed she would come back home.

"Then her body was discovered and it was just terrible.

"We found out what happened and there was a horrible, horrible cloud over Leixlip for a very long time and there still is," he added.

Gardai at the scene of Ana's murder

Ana's body was found in an abandoned house in Lucan, Dublin, three days after she went missing.

Two boys were sentenced for Ana's murder earlier this month.

The teenage killer known as Boy A got life with the sentence to be reviewed after 12 years.

He was also sentenced to eight years' detention, to run concurrently, for the aggravated sexual assault of the 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Boy B, was sentenced to 15 years' detention with a review after eight years.

The two boys, who were 13 at the time of the attack, are the youngest in the history of the State to be charged, convicted and sentenced for murder.

Because of his close links, Johnny was asked to MC a fundraiser, Together for Ana, in celebration of the schoolgirl's life last month with proceeds going to the Russian Irish Adoption Group.

"Then I was asked, would my Dancing With The Stars partner Emily be interested in taking part, so we did a dance to Johnny B Goode."

Johnny said he taught Ana for just under a year.

Following the charity show, Johnny is taking a break before rehearsals begin for the Specsavers Panto, Aladdin, at the University Concert Hall in Limerick. The actor will play Abanazar, his first time in the villain role in a panto, although it should come naturally following his star turns as gangster Pauley in Love/Hate and kidnapper Ciaran Holloway in Fair City.

He has just left the popular soap after a second spell ended with his character being imprisoned.

Online Editors