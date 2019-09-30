Failing to meet key 2020 carbon emission targets could cost country up to €124m

Failure to meet next year’s carbon emission and renewable energy targets could cost the country up to €124m in buy-out penalties.

That’s on top of the €121m already spent on putting aside carbon credits in previous years in anticipation of missing the key 2020 requirements.

Ireland is meant to have reduced carbon emissions by 20% by next year compared with 2005 but emissions grew during the boom years, only dipped it because of recession and have been on the rise again with the economic recovery.

The Government began buying ‘carbon credits’ in 2006 – a way for countries to buy their way out of missing their targets – and has amassed €89.5m worth of credits to date.

In addition it has invested €31.8m in managed funds for carbon reducing projects, which is another mechanism for countries to make up for their poor performance.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found, however, that a further €2-€14m will have to be spent on credits to fully make up for the 2020 shortfall, plus up to €110m on purchases called ‘statistical transfers’ to compensate for missing renewable energy targets.

Meanwhile, the Exchequer received €367m in revenue from 2013-2018 from carbon credits purchased by power companies, heavy industries and factories that have also had to buy their way out of exceeding their carbon caps.

The CAG says that although EU rules require that at least half of that money must be spent on climate and energy programmes, there is “a low level of detail on the application of revenue to projects aimed at reducing emissions”.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Sean Fleming, said the committee would be asking questions about the way the money was spent when it meant to consider the CAG’s report.

He said the committee would also scrutinise the State’s use of the €431m it received last year from the carbon tax which is levied on motoring fuels and home heating fuels.

Online Editors