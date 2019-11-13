Fact check: Were Noel Grealish’s figures for money going to Nigeria accurate?

The remittance figures quoted by the Galway representative in the Dáil were based on information published by the World Bank.

While it is an internationally recognised organisation and works with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Irish government believes their remittance statistics are not credible.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the figures relating to money flowing from workers in Ireland to households in Nigeria are “open to serious scrutiny”.

The Bank bases these calculations on estimates provided by the Nigerian authorities rather than actual data.

According The World Bank’s Bilateral Remittance Matrix 2019, the top destinations for money transfers from Ireland are Nigeria (€489m), the UK (€245m), Poland (€210m), France (€145m), Lithuania (€119m) and India (€104m).

Mr Grealish quoted figures close to these in his Dáil contribution on Tuesday – but what he didn’t mention was another set of figure he had already been supplied with by the Government.

On October 27, Mr Grealish received a written reply to a parliament question which outlined the information on remittances compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It estimates worker remittances paid from Ireland as a small component of the current account of the balance of payments.

The body puts the amount of money going to Nigeria every year at €17m, although this also cannot be totally stood over.

The CSO figures suggest the levels of annual remittance to countries including Poland (€342m), Lithuania (€92m) and India (€43m) are much higher than to Nigeria.

In a statement today, the CSO admitted: “Remittance information is difficult to compile for National Statistics Offices and is usually based on administrative sources and modelling rather than direct collection.

“The current CSO data are estimated using Revenue data. Pay of non-national workers is used to estimate disposable income and to derive a remittance amount.”

The approach using indirect data sources is recognised as a standard approach in the IMF Guide for Compilers and Users of International Transactions in Remittances

However, the CSO is currently investigating new approaches to deriving remittance information.

On balance though, it appears that the World Bank figures are much more questionable than those presented by the CSO.

Mr Vardakar said: “We believe our statistics are the accurate ones and not those of the Nigerian authorities.”

Online Editors