Facebook apologises after reports parts of the social media platform have gone down for the second time this week

Facebook has apologised to customers after widespread reports that parts of the social media platform have gone down for the second time this week.

In a post on Twitter, the social media giant wrote “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Although it’s not yet known exactly how serious the technical problem is, thousands of users have reported difficulties in using their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Read More

It comes as on Monday a global outage locked millions of users out of their Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram accounts for hours.

The company was frantically trying to resolve the issue after all Facebook-owned apps and websites were unresponsive for users from around 4:30pm Irish time until approximately 11pm.

Facebook's internal systems used by employees and other apps such as Messenger and Facebook Workplace also went down.

Security experts who were tracking the situation said the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result of an internal mistake.