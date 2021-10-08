Facebook apologises after reports parts of the social media platform had gone down for the second time this week

Facebook apologised to customers on Friday evening after widespread reports that parts of the social media platform had gone down for the second time this week.

In a post on Twitter, the social media giant wrote “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

However, in a subsequent update, it confirmed the issue was fixed.

"We're so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue –thanks again for your patience this week,” it said.

Users had reported difficulties in using their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

It comes as on Monday a global outage locked millions of users out of their Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram accounts for hours.

The company was frantically trying to resolve the issue after all Facebook-owned apps and websites were unresponsive for users from around 4:30pm Irish time until approximately 11pm.

Facebook's internal systems used by employees and other apps such as Messenger and Facebook Workplace also went down.

Security experts who were tracking the situation said the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result of an internal mistake.