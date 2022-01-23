| 4.2°C Dublin

Eyewitness Bloody Sunday: this is what happened, by the people who were there

The body of Jackie Duddy is carried away, led by Fr Edward Daly Expand
Jackie Duddy was a promising boxer Expand
Killed on Bloody Sunday: From top row, left to right, Patrick Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, John 'Jackie' Duddy and Gerald Donaghey; bottom row, left to right, Gerard McKinney, Jim Wray, William McKinney and John Young. Picture courtesy of Bloody Sunday Trust Expand
British troops arrest civilians on Rossville Street, Derry on Bloody Sunday. Picture by William L Rukeyser/Getty Images Expand
Coffins of the 13 civilians shot dead by British Paratroopers on Bloody Sunday lined up for the funeral at St Mary's church in Derry City. Picture by M Stroud/Express/Getty Images Expand
An armed soldier attacks a protester on Bloody Sunday. Picture by Frederick Hoare/Getty Images Expand
The British Army on the streets of Derry on Bloody Sunday Expand
Don Mullan

The book ‘Eyewitness Bloody Sunday’ was published in 1997 and contained statements made by people following the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry, when British paratroopers shot civil rights demonstrators on January 30, 1972. Thirteen people were killed and a 14th victim died a short time later from his injuries. Many of the statements had never been made public.

The book, which was compiled by Don Mullan, was launched to mark the 25th anniversary of the shootings — and its contents played an important role in the decision by the British government to launch a new inquiry into Bloody Sunday in 1998.

