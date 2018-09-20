Friends of the woman killed on the west coast of Ireland during Storm Ali have said she seldom left Switzerland and was looking forward to her time in the west of Ireland.

'Extremely nice' woman killed in caravan tragedy had just arrived in Ireland to learn English, close friend reveals

Mother of three Elvira Ferraii (56) died when the caravan she had been sleeping in at a campsite in Clifden Co Galway was thrown into the Atlantic during gale force winds.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.45am on Tuesday morning and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Galway University Hospital, where a post-mortem was to be carried out.

Friends of the Swiss-native, who had been working as a nurse said she seldom left Switzerland and had really been looking forward to her trip.

“We are deeply shocked by this tragic accident,” friend Rolf Weber told Swiss newspaper Blick.

He added that his wife had “a close and personal relationship” with her and had been friends for a long time.

Ms Ferraii had recently moved to the Steinmaur area in the canton of Zurich and had separated from her husband 14 years ago.

It is understood Ms Ferraii had travelled to Ireland alone for five weeks to attend an English language course.

She had just one week left before she would return home to the rural town of Steinmaur, near Zurich in Switzerland and had planned to spend her final week in the west of Ireland.

A neighbour in Steinmaur where she had recently bought an apartment said she was well liked and was “extremely nice as well as sporty”.

A spokesperson for the Swiss embassy said they were in contact with the deceased's immediate family and arrangements were being made.

Online Editors