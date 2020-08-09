'Extremely devastating' - staff and parents await test results after two cases of Covid-19 at creche

Staff and parents at a Meath creche are anxiously awaiting test results after two staff members proved positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The results at An Daoine Oga Community Childcare Centre in Navan have been described by its CEO Marie Daly as 'extremely devastating', especially after an investment of €10,000 in protective personal equipment and other Covid-19 measures at the facility.

One of the eight rooms at the popular centre was immediately closed after a staff member complained of a sore throat and subsequently tested positive for illness last Wednesday.

Read More

Children at the facility have been split into pods of up to eight with two staff members in each as part of Covid-19 response measures.

The second staff member in the same pod of eight children aged between one and two years old has tested negative.

However due to a 'floating' staff member between two units, decisive action by the management closed a second room containing seven children aged between two and three years old.

That member tested negative but her co-worker in the pod unfortunately was also confirmed with having the virus.

Neither of the two staff who tested positive were in contact with each other either inside or outside of work

Thankfully since then, results of testing on all seven staff and most of the children have returned negative but the facility is awaiting the results of the remaining children.

"All our staff's temperatures are taken three times every day and none of the two staff who tested positive had a temperature," said Ms Daly who is one of the top childcare educators in her field.

"The first employee complained of a sore throat and the second had a runny nose and aches and pains.

"We immediately shut the first room down when the case was confirmed last Wednesday and all the parents and the relevant statutory bodies were informed.

"Since reopening in June, all rooms were divided into pods of up to eight children with two members of staff per pod. There is also an additional employee who works between two rooms

"Because of this, I took the decision to also close that room immediately. This employee proved negative but another staff member in this pod of seven children was a confirmed case.

"Both cases showed very mild symptoms and didn't need any hospital treatment and neither staff members had any contact with each other either in work or outside it.

"Six rooms at the facility remain open. Everyone is worried but the parents and pre-school inspectors have been extremely supportive to us.

"It's extremely devastating, disappointing and frustrating but despite all our efforts, unfortunately we can't control outside circumstances.

"During lockdown, our senior staff completed a Level 5 course in Infectious Control and the other employees were all giving a briefing.

"We spent €10,000 on PPE gear and adaptations to the building. Our Covid-19 document record was second to none, so much so that it was rolled out to a lot of other services around Ireland.

"So far every other test is coming back negative and no-one else has reported any symptoms so we can only wait anxiously and hope that we have managed to contain the virus here."

Online Editors