Extinction Rebellion call on the Government to 'uphold the law' and end overfishing

The environmental activists joined forces with Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) to urge Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to take action in eliminating overfishing before 1 January next year.

The deadline was set when the European Council's Common Fishery Policy (CFP) was reformed in 2013 in a bid to force the end of overfishing in member states.

Members of Extinction Rebellion and IWT transformed the outside of Leinster House into a fishing harbour earlier in protest of fishing in Irish waters.

The eye-catching display showcased two mermaids wrapped in fishnets and seashells and chants from members calling for an end to overfishing.

Extinction Rebellion organiser Paul McCormack-Cooney told Independent.ie: "The saying, 'There's plenty of more fish in the sea,' is not true. We are getting better and better at removing fish from the sea and not giving the populations the opportunity to replenish itself.

"We're not policing the trawlers that are fishing the Irish sea at the moment, so we need to actually start policing that - be it the Coast Guard or having people on board of the actual ships to police that.

"There's a lot of profit to be made from extracting fish from the seas, but not enough consideration has been given to the fact that it is a finite resource. We can't continue to extract them at the levels that we're doing.

"Nature can replenish itself, but it needs the space to do that," he added.

The protest comes ahead of Minister Creed's scheduled trip to Brussels for the annual Fisheries Council negotiations.

Pádraic Fogarty of the IWT said the meeting will play a "crucial" part in determining if the oceans will survive the next decade.

"We want Minister Michael Creed to uphold the law and to end overfishing," he said.

Martina Walshe from Dublin with Pixie the dog during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion and Irish Wildlife Trust calling on Irish Government to uphold the law and end overfishing. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

"Decisions that they make at that meeting will be crucial as to whether the oceans will survive into the next decade or not.

"Really, it's ridiculous that we have to be asking the Minister to uphold the law. It was the Irish Government that helped to reform the Common Fishery Policy but yet here we are, seven years later, and very little progress has been made."

He added that consumers feel it's a "burden" to know about the source behind the fish they buy.

"I think levels of awareness about the ocean and the health of the ocean is very, very low.

"I think it's a bit of a burden to be honest on consumers to know whether the fish they buy in the supermarket is contributing to the collapse of ocean ecosystems."

