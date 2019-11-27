Ex-rugby coach charged with 20 new counts of indecent assault against schoolboys
A FORMER rugby coach and teacher has been charged with 20 new counts of indecently assaulting 10 more boys at a south Dublin school.
John McClean (74) had previously been charged with the alleged indecent assault of nine boys in Terenure College in the 1970s and 80s. Subsequently, he was brought up on separate charges of indecently assaulting four other boys at the same school, in the same period. He is due to stand trial next year.
On Thursday, he was charged with the alleged indecent assault of a further 10 schoolboys at the prestigious school during the 1970s and 1980s, bringing the total number of individuals who have alleged that the former teacher indecently assaulted them to 23.
The first 35 counts allege he indecently assaulted nine boys at the school over a 17-year period, between 1973 and 1989. The second set of 43 charges relate to assaults on four boys alleged to have happened on dates between 1975 and 1982.
The newest charges against Mr McClean, with an address at Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, bring the total number of charges against him to 98.
Mr McClean had a trial date of November 2, 2020 confirmed when he appeared in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in October, for his first 35 counts of allegedly assaulting nine boys. A pre-trial hearing date of July 29th, 2020 was also set.
Mr McClean, who was an English and drama teacher and also coached rugby at the school for decades, has an arraignment date of December 4 this year, when a trial date set for the second set of 43 charges relating to assaults on four boys will be set.
The charges against Mr McClean, who took up a position as director of rugby in UCD in the 1990s, are contrary to Common Law, under Section 62 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
Mr McClean, who remains out on the same bail terms originally set - a bond of €500 and on the condition that he have no contact directly or indirectly with any of the alleged victims or witnesses in the case - had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin District Court in July, which will close on January 23.
