Ex-rugby coach charged with 20 new counts of indecent assault against schoolboys

A FORMER rugby coach and teacher has been charged with 20 new counts of indecently assaulting 10 more boys at a south Dublin school.

John McClean (74) had previously been charged with the alleged indecent assault of nine boys in Terenure College in the 1970s and 80s. Subsequently, he was brought up on separate charges of indecently assaulting four other boys at the same school, in the same period. He is due to stand trial next year.

On Thursday, he was charged with the alleged indecent assault of a further 10 schoolboys at the prestigious school during the 1970s and 1980s, bringing the total number of individuals who have alleged that the former teacher indecently assaulted them to 23.

The first 35 counts allege he indecently assaulted nine boys at the school over a 17-year period, between 1973 and 1989. The second set of 43 charges relate to assaults on four boys alleged to have happened on dates between 1975 and 1982.

