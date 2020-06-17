| 14.6°C Dublin

Explainer: Why the €9 meal should cost five shillings, will the 'fun police' enforce 90 minute limit and what difference does one metre make?

Here's what a night out at the pub will look like if the one metre social distancing rule is implemented

Picture: Failte Ireland

Picture: Failte Ireland

Picture: Failte Ireland

Picture: Failte Ireland

Kevin Doyle Twitter Email

Publicans and restaurateurs are rejoicing at the idea that they will be allowed to reduce social distancing to one metre.

This will make getting customers into their premises much easier, especially as they will be relying on the domestic market this summer.

However, there is a sting in the tail: in return for relaxing the rules on social distancing, they must take on board strict guidelines around meals, time limits and bookings.

