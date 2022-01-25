Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle this afternoon launching details of the new law. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Cabinet ministers yesterday signed off on a bill brought by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar which would mean that employees would have a right to request to work from home.

Mr Varadkar hopes the final legislation will be passed by the Oireachtas by the summer. We answer some of the questions that bill poses.

What if I don’t want to work from home?

If your employer decides that their workers will return to the office, employees must then return to work in the office.

The law simply means you will have the right to request to work from home and it will be up to you to exercise that right.

Read More

What is the new law?

The new legislation is one of the five ways the Tánaiste aims to improve conditions for workers after the pandemic.

Under the Right to Request Remote Working Bill 2021, there will be a legal framework for the first time around which requesting, approving or refusing a request for remote work can be based.

This will put in place time limits by which the employer must address the request.

Workers will have the right to request working from home instead of returning to the office, on a permanent basis or by arrangement, for example, three days per week.

The other measures from the Tánaiste are the right to statutory sick pay, new redundancy rights, a new right on the protection of workers’ tips and a new bank holiday.

New legislation has also been introduced around the right to disconnect.

When can I make the request?

Employees will be able to make the request after having worked for six months in their role.

If an employee has made the request and been refused, 12 months after any appeal process has been completed, they can make their request again, if they are in the same role.

However, employers can offer the right to remote working from the first day of an employee taking up their role.

Will my employer be able to refuse my request?

Yes. The employer has 12 weeks to respond to the request.

They can refuse the request citing one of 13 reasons, which they must clearly state. The employer must give “good reason”, said Mr Varadkar. Their reasoning will have to “stack up”.

The employer can also partially grant your request, which you will then have a month to respond to.

What are the 13 reasons?

The 13 reasons under which the employer can refuse the request are: if the work cannot be done remotely, if it cannot be organised among existing staff, if it will impact on quality, performance or planned structural changes.

It can also be refused if there will be a “burden” of additional financial costs, if there are confidentiality concerns, concerns around proposed workplaces on health and safety grounds or data protection grounds or internet connectivity of the remote working location.

The employer can also refuse the right to request remote working if there is an “inordinate” distance between the proposed remote working location and the on-site location, if the proposed working arrangement is in “conflict” with a “collective agreement” and if there have been recent disciplinary processes.

Will I be able to insist on working from home?

If your employer refuses your request, or does not answer it, or fails to give a reasonable reason for the refusal, you can appeal the decision either internally within your organisation, or take the case to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

However, given that the WRC board has not been full for months, employees may be left waiting a while before their case is heard.

When will the new law take effect?

Mr Varadkar said he hopes to have the new rules passed through the Oireachtas by the time the Dáil breaks for summer recess. Depending on when the President signs the new rules into law, they could be in place by the summer.

All workplaces must also have a Remote Working Policy, which will detail how requests are managed and the conditions applying to remote working generally within the organisation.

Read More



