Explainer: What is the gender pay-gap and how will legislation deal with it?

It was 14.4pc in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available from the Central Statistics Office. This is slightly lower than the EU average.

What is the national gender pay-gap?

So what’s happening now?

Employers over a certain size will be legally obliged to publish pay differences between male and female workers, including bonuses.

What size?

It will apply to organisations with 250 or more employees at first and extend over time to those with 50 or more workers. After two years, it will apply to places with over 150 workers and after three years, to those with over 50 employees.