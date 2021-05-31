Explainer: What is the gender pay-gap and how will legislation deal with it?

Premium
It was 14.4pc in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available from the Central Statistics Office. This is slightly lower than the EU average.
Employers over a certain size will be legally obliged to publish pay differences between male and female workers, including bonuses.
It will apply to organisations with 250 or more employees at first and extend over time to those with 50 or more workers. After two years, it will apply to places with over 150 workers and after three years, to those with over 50 employees.
A spokesperson at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said it hoped to enact the gender pay gap information bill this year.
Yes, it will apply individually to all public bodies including Government departments and agencies.
It is the difference in the average gross hourly pay of all men compared with all women working in an organisation. Employers must provide the mean and median hourly remuneration for full-time and part-time workers, mean and median bonus pay and the percentage of employees who receive a bonus. They will be required to explain the reasons for their and outline measures to reduce it.
It is seen as important to their reputation, the recruitment and retention of staff and client expectations.
It could be that higher-paid roles tend to be dominated by men or that women’s traditional role caring for children has hampered their promotional prospects. It could also reflect discrimination against women, particularly in organisations with little transparency around wages.
Details are likely to be provided on a Government website and the organisation’s own website.
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission will be able to make an application to the High Court for an enforcement order. Workers can take a claim to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) where their employer is alleged not to have complied with mandatory reporting.